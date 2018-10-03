This is when Honor 8X with Kirin 710 SoC and AI Dual Cameras will be launched in India

Earlier last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones – Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Both these smartphones were launched in China, and there was no word from Honor regarding the availability of either of these devices outside of China. But now, Honor has finally revealed availability details of Honor 8X for global markets – including India.

Honor has announced that the Honor 8X will be launched for global markets today evening, starting with Dubai and Spain. And, it will be launched in India around two weeks later on October 16 at an event in New Delhi.

The Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone and is successor to the Honor 7X that was launched last year in October. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. For photography, the Honor 8X comes with dual cameras – 20 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with a 16 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with AI-based camera features like AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and AI Scene Recognition. You can check out full specs of Honor 8X down below.

Honor 8X Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash

20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Purple

Black, Blue, Red, Purple Battery: 3750 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging

We should know the India pricing of Honor 8X on October 16.