Huawei Mate 20 Pro specs surface ahead of October 16 launch

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced its latest and greatest flagship chip – Kirin 980 – at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. And, the first Huawei smartphones powered by Kirin 980 – the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro – will be launched on October 16. Well, around two weeks ahead of the launch, some key specs of the Mate 20 Pro have surfaced online.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has made an appearance on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench with model number LYA-L29. The Mate 20 Pro scored 3390 and 10,318 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

We already know that the Mate 20 Pro will come powered by Kirin 980 SoC, but, according to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone will also come with 6 GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android.

The Mate 20 Pro also made an appearance on TENAA which reveals that the smartphone will come in a total of five different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

The Mate 20 has also been spotted on TENAA with 4, 6 and 8 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant will come with 64, 128 and 256 GB storage; 6 GB RAM variant with 128, 256 and 512 GB storage; and 8 GB RAM variant with 128, 256 and 512 GB storage. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 will also be powered by Kirin 980 SoC.

In addition to the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, Huawei may also launch the Mate 20 Porsche Design, as it too has made an appearance on TENAA with 4, 6 and 8 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 128 and 256 GB storage. 6 GB RAM variant comes with 256 and 512 GB storage. And, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128, 256 and 512 GB storage.

We expect to hear more about this Mate 20 series smartphones in the coming days.

