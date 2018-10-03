Nokia 7.1 specs and renders leak online, may launch tomorrow

HMD Global has scheduled an event tomorrow in London where it is expected to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus. However, Nokia 7.1 Plus may not be the only smartphone that HMD would launch tomorrow. In addition to the Nokia 7.1 Plus, HMD may also launch the Nokia 7.1; specifications and renders of which have leaked online.

Renders (shown above) and specifications of the Nokia 7.1 have been leaked online by German blog WinFuture. According to this blog, the Nokia 7.1 carries model number TA-1100 and looks almost exactly the same as the Nokia 7.1 Plus. It sports a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels, and of course, a notch up top. The notch houses the front camera, earpiece, and probably a LED notification light as well.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7.1 is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Nokia 7.1 comes with dual cameras at the back with ZEISS optics, and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, and on the front, you get an 8 MP single snapper.

According to WinFuture, the Nokia 7.1 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which could be a bit of a downer for many. With that being said, there’s no word on the battery that will ship along with Nokia 7.1.

Nokia 7.1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: Unknown

Let’s see whether or not HMD launches the Nokia 7.1 tomorrow at its event in London.

