POCO F1 confirmed to receive Android Q update

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched the POCO F1 in India back in August this year. The smartphone runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box. It is slated to receive MIUI 10 Global Stable update this week, and is also confirmed to get Android Pie update. Well, while there’s still some time for POCO F1 to receive Android Pie, the company has made an announcement that will make POCO F1 owners jump-off their couch with joy.

Jai Mani – Head of Product at POCO and POCOPHONE – confirmed on Twitter that the POCO F1 will get Android Q update. This confirmation came in response to a user on Twitter. For those unaware, Android Pie – which was initially referred to as Android P – is the latest version of Android, and, Android Q isn’t coming out until Q3 of 2019, hence, it’s needless to say that POCO F1 will receive the Android Q update either in late 2019 or in early 2020. Until then, you can wait for the Android Pie update.

We'll do at least P and Q — Jai Mani (@jaimani) October 28, 2018

The POCO F1 is a great smartphone having its fair share of issues like screen bleeding and some bugs in the software. However, POCO has been actively collecting feedback from the community and users, and is working on fixing the software-based issues.

The POCO F1 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC and comes with a starting price of ₹20,999 in India which makes it the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone available in the market. The POCO F1 is offered in three different memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It also comes with dual rear cameras and comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery under the hood.

POCO F1 Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

₹28,999 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart, as well as through Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Stores

