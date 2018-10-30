Micromax launches two new Android Go smartphones in India

Last weekend, Indian handset maker Micromax launched Micromax Spark Go smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹3499. The Micromax Spark Go is an Android Go smartphone, and, further expanding its portfolio of Android Go smartphones in the country, Micromax has now launched two more Android Go smartphones in India – the Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition, and the Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) which is a lightweight version of Android developed for entry-level smartphones. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by an unknown quad-core processor which is laced to 1 GB RAM.

The smartphone sports a 5-inch display having aspect ratio of 18:9, however, the company didn’t reveal information about the resolution of the display.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition comes with 5 MP cameras on the front and back, and it has 16 GB of internal storage, but, don’t worry, as you can further expand the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card. The Bharat 5 Infinity Edition also comes with 4G VoLTE support, and has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. The smartphone also comes packed with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

In addition to the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Micromax has also launched the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition in India. Like the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition also comes with a 5-inch display, however, information about its resolution isn’t shared by Micromax. Furthermore, it also seems to have aspect ratio of 16:9 instead of 18:9.

The Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition also comes with 1 GB of RAM, but, there’s no information on the chip that powers the smartphone. That said, the smartphone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), and comes with 8 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front. However, unlike the Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner. Besides, it also ships with a 2000 mAh battery which is 3000 mAh smaller than the battery on Bharat 5 Infinity Edition.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5899

₹5899 Availability: To be available through offline retail stores across the country from November 3

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹4249

₹4249 Availability: To be available through offline retail stores across the country from November 3

