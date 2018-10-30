This OnePlus 6T camera feature is coming to OnePlus 6 soon

At an event held in New York yesterday, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T — a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6 that was launched back in May this year. The OnePlus 6T retains the core hardware of the OnePlus 6 while coming with improvements in the design as well as camera departments. OnePlus, in the past, has rolled out features of its latest smartphones to older smartphones. Remember 5T’s Face Unlock coming to OnePlus 3, 3T and 5? Well, OnePlus is once again going to roll-out a feature of its latest smartphone – the OnePlus 6T – to an older smartphone, which is the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a feature called ‘Nightscape’ for better low-light photography. OnePlus says this new feature is “perfect for capturing low-light urban environments with improved clarity, less noise, more accurate color reproduction and better dynamic range.” Well, OnePlus has confirmed that this ‘Nightscape’ feature will be coming to OnePlus 6 soon. It will be rolled out through a software update.

OnePlus 6 users will also enjoy the amazing results from Nightscape, coming soon through OTA. That's what Never Settle is all about. https://t.co/4gkK2jlMBO — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 29, 2018

As the ‘Nightscape’ on OnePlus 6T doesn’t require any special hardware to work, it’s easier for OnePlus to roll-out it to the users of OnePlus 6 as well. OnePlus definitely deserves a pat on its back for rolling out features on its latest smartphones to older smartphones. As these features are software-based and don’t require any additional hardware, it’s easier for OnePlus to port them back to its older smartphones.

“There’s no reason to withhold features we can easily implement” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau back in January this year. So in the future too, we can expect OnePlus to roll-out features from its latest smartphones to its older smartphones.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a 16 MP and a 20 MP camera at the back, and for selfies and video calls, there’s a 20 MP camera on the front. The primary 16 MP rear camera comes with both OIS and EIS, whereas the 20 MP front camera only comes with EIS. You can check out full specs of the OnePlus 6T down below.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

20 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black

OnePlus 6T Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black only): $549 (around ₹40,321)

$549 (around ₹40,321) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black and Midnight Black): $579 (around ₹42,525)

$579 (around ₹42,525) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (in Midnight Black only): $629 (around ₹46,197)

$629 (around ₹46,197) Availability: Goes on sale in the US from November 1. Will be launched in India today.

What do you think would be an ideal price of the OnePlus 6T in India?