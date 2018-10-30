Panasonic P85 NXT launched in India with 5-inch display, 8 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery

Japanese tech giant Panasonic launched the Panasonic P95 smartphone in India back in May this year. And then in June, the company launched the Panasonic P90. Well now, further expanding its offerings under the P series in India, Panasonic has today launched the Panasonic P85 NXT in the country.

The Panasonic P95 NXT is a budget smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Nougat (meh) and comes with 16 GB of internal storage, however, you can easily expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and is covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 1. Below the display are the capacitive navigation buttons, and above it is the earpiece, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and selfie camera.

Speaking of camera, the Panasonic P85 NXT comes with an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls – both of which are accompanied by LED flash.

The Panasonic P85 NXT comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it also comes with face unlock if you like unlocking the smartphone using your face. Furthermore, the P85 NXT also comes with Arbo Hub which is Panasonic’s AI-based app that lets you perform different actions like booking a cab, paying bills, and more.

The P85 NXT is offered in Blue, Gold and Black colors, and it comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery which is its biggest highlight. It also supports reverse charging which means you can use the P85 NXT’s battery to charge other smartphones.

Panasonic P85 NXT Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor

GPU: Adreno 304

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 1

Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG

Colors: Blue, Gold, Black

Panasonic P85 NXT Price in India and Availability