Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring October security patch to OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 5 and 5T, which were both launched last year, recently received OxygenOS 5.1.6 update that brought in VoLTE support for Idea users in India. Well, while OnePlus did roll-out a stable build of OxygenOS for both 5 and 5T, it has now rolled out Open Beta updates too for these 2017 smartphones.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 21 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta update 19 for OnePlus 5T. Before you get your hopes high, let us tell you that neither of these Open Beta updates bring in Android Pie. They are still based on Android Oreo. However, what they do come with is Android security patch dated October 1, 2018, as well as bug fixes and improvements.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 21 and 19 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Updated Android security patch to 2018.10

General bug fixes and improvements

These Open Beta updates are rolling out over-the-air for OnePlus 5 and 5T, and, as always, they will only be rolled out to those units that are already flashed with a previous Beta build. If you happen to own a OnePlus 5 or 5T running the official build of OxygenOS, you won’t receive the Open Beta update.

That said, you can head over to the Source link below for instructions if you want to try the Open Beta update, but, do keep in mind that Open Beta updates often contain bugs and aren’t as stable as the official builds. Hence, if you use your OnePlus 5/5T as a primary phone, we suggest you stay away from the Open Beta updates.

