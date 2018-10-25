OnePlus 5 and 5T receiving OxygenOS 5.1.6 update with Project Treble and Idea VoLTE support

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T a month ago. But, it’s been a while since both these smartphones received a stable build of OxygenOS. OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.1.5 update for both the 5 and 5T back in August. And now, after more than two months, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for both these smartphones.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T that were launched last year. The update doesn’t bring in Android Pie – the latest version of Android – to these phones, and is still based on Oreo. In case you are unaware, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently said that Android Pie updates for both the 5 and 5T have been delayed. However, even though this update is based on Android Oreo, it does bring in some new features to these phones.

OxygenOS 5.1.6 update brings in Project Treble support to both these smartphones. With Project Treble, it will become easier for OnePlus to roll-out Android version updates quickly for both these phones in the future. However, we would like to point out that Project Treble came to both the 5 and 5T with the 5.1.5 update, but, OnePlus hadn’t confirmed it officially. Now with 5.1.6, it did.

In addition to Project Treble, OxygenOS 5.1.6 update also brings in VoLTE support for Idea users in India. Apart from that, the update also brings in improvements to Bluetooth connectivity, and also bumps up the Android security patch level to October 1, 2018.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System Supported Project Treble Supported IDEA India VoLTE (Default On) Improved Bluetooth stability for phone calls Updated Android security patch to 2018.10



The OxygenOS 5.1.6 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T is rolling out over-the-air, but, this is a stagged roll-out, meaning only a limited number of users will receive the update initially, with wider roll-out commencing in a “few days”.

Furthermore, the update is rolled out randomly, hence, using VPN trick to download the update may not work. That said, you can head over to the Settings > System updates menu to keep checking for the update manually.

Source