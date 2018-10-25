Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM variant India price revealed, could go on sale soon

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 Android One smartphone in India back in early August this year. The Mi A2 comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, in India, Xiaomi launched the 64 and 128 GB storage variants only, skipping the 32 GB storage variant altogether. At the time of India launch, Xiaomi revealed the price of 4 GB RAM variant, but, the company didn’t reveal how much would the 6 GB RAM variant cost in India. Well, after more than two months from the launch, we finally know how much the 6 GB RAM variant of the Mi A2 will cost in India.

The Mi A2 6 GB RAM variant has been listed on Xiaomi India’s website with a price tag of ₹19,999. For those unaware, the 4 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹16,999, but it’s currently available for ₹14,999.

The 4 GB RAM variant of the Mi A2 is offered in Black, Blue, Gold, Red and Rose Gold colors, and, the 6 GB RAM variant is offered in the same colors except Rose Gold. Having said that, even if 6 GB RAM variant of the Mi A2 is now listed on Xiaomi India’s website, it’s unavailable for purchase at press time. But, now that it has been listed on the official website, we expect it to go on sale in India soon.

That said, the Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC, and, with the 6 GB RAM variant being priced at ₹19,999, buying the POCO F1 would be a better idea. The POCO F1 comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, and, its base model, which comes with 6 GB RAM, is priced at ₹20,999. The POCO F1 also comes with 3.5 mm headphone jack and microSD card slot for storage expansion, both of which are missing from the Mi A2.

We suggest you buy the Mi A2 over POCO F1 only if you are a stickler for stock Android.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications