How to take pictures in RAW format on OnePlus 6 [Guide]

OnePlus 6 is perhaps one of the best smartphones of 2018 and no doubt it has an impressive camera too. The camera is capable to shoot RAW images and if you don’t know how to take pictures in RAW format on your OnePlus 6, here’s how you can do it.

How to take pictures in RAW format on OnePlus 6

To take pictures in RAW format on OnePlus 6, launch the Camera and tap on the upward facing arrow at the bottom.

You will find the various camera modes, select Pro Mode .

. When in Pro Mode, there’s an option to enable/disable RAW format on top. Tap it and turn it on as shown.

format on top. Tap it and turn it on as shown. Once you enable it, now you can capture the highest possible details from the OnePlus 6 camera.

Also check how to record calls automatically on OnePlus 6 without using any third-party app. OnePlus 6 can do a lot of things, these 30 OnePlus 6 tips and tricks will make the most out of your OnePlus 6.

Here’s our full review of OnePlus 6.