Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ now available for purchase in India

Around two weeks ago, at an event in New Delhi, HMD Global launched two new phones in India – the Nokia 3.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8110 4G. The Nokia 3.1 Plus went on sale in India last week, and now, the Nokia 8110 4G is also available for purchase in India.

The Nokia 8110 4G is priced at ₹5999 and can be purchased through Nokia India’s website, as well as through offline retail stores across the country.

The Nokia 8110 4G was announced back in late February this year at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. It is a modern version of the old classic Nokia 8110, and, is aptly called the ‘Banana Phone’ because of its curved design.

The Nokia 8110 4G is a feature phone and comes with a slider that lets you answer and end calls. It also comes with a keymat having tactile matte finish, while the phone itself is made out of polycarbonate shell. You can check out the hardware specifications of the Nokia 8110 4G down below.

Nokia 8110 4G Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 205 dual-core processor

Nokia 8110 4G Price in India and Availability