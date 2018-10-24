Honor 8X goes on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details
After launching the Honor Play 7 as Honor 7S in India earlier last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X in India last week. And, that Honor 8X is now available for purchase in India.
The Honor 8X can be purchased in India through Amazon as well as through Honor India’s official website. The Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone, and it comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹14,999. The 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage is priced at ₹16,999. And, the 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB of storage is priced at ₹18,999.
Having said that, only the 4 GB RAM variant is currently available for purchase, and there’s no word on when the 6 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase in the country.
The Honor 8X is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and it runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. You can check out rest of the specs of Honor 8X down below.
Honor 8X Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and AI Backlight Portrait Selfies
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers
- Colors: Black, Blue, Red
- Battery: 3750 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging
- SAR: 0.72W/kg
Honor 8X Price in India and Availability
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹16,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹18,999
- Availability: Available on Amazon India and Honor India’s website
Honor 8X Offers
- 1 Terabyte 4G data from Airtel.
- Free 6-month screen replacement worth ₹6000 for purchases made between October 24, 2018 and October 28, 2018.
- Up to ₹2000 off on purchases made through ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Cards, and on EMI transactions.