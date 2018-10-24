Honor

Honor 8X goes on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details

By Sagar Bakre
0

After launching the Honor Play 7 as Honor 7S in India earlier last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X in India last week. And, that Honor 8X is now available for purchase in India.

honor-8x-1

The Honor 8X can be purchased in India through Amazon as well as through Honor India’s official website. The Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone, and it comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹14,999. The 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage is priced at ₹16,999. And, the 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB of storage is priced at ₹18,999.

honor-8x-2

Having said that, only the 4 GB RAM variant is currently available for purchase, and there’s no word on when the 6 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase in the country.

The Honor 8X is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and it runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. You can check out rest of the specs of Honor 8X down below.

Honor 8X Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and AI Backlight Portrait Selfies
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual Nano
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Red
  • Battery: 3750 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging
  • SAR: 0.72W/kg

Honor 8X Price in India and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,999
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹16,999
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹18,999
  • Availability: Available on Amazon India and Honor India’s website

Honor 8X Offers

  • 1 Terabyte 4G data from Airtel.
  • Free 6-month screen replacement worth ₹6000 for purchases made between October 24, 2018 and October 28, 2018.
  • Up to ₹2000 off on purchases made through ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Cards, and on EMI transactions.