Honor 8X goes on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details

After launching the Honor Play 7 as Honor 7S in India earlier last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X in India last week. And, that Honor 8X is now available for purchase in India.

The Honor 8X can be purchased in India through Amazon as well as through Honor India’s official website. The Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone, and it comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹14,999. The 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage is priced at ₹16,999. And, the 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB of storage is priced at ₹18,999.

Having said that, only the 4 GB RAM variant is currently available for purchase, and there’s no word on when the 6 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase in the country.

The Honor 8X is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and it runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. You can check out rest of the specs of Honor 8X down below.

Honor 8X Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Honor 8X Price in India and Availability

Honor 8X Offers