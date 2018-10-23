Honor shares official images of Magic 2 showing off its design

The Honor Magic 2 is going to be launched on October 31, and, it recently appeared on TENAA’s website which revealed all of its hardware specifications. However, the TENAA listing of Magic 2 didn’t include its images that would tell us what the smartphone would look like. But, thanks to Honor, we finally know what the Magic 2 looks like.

Honor has shared official images of the Magic 2 on Chinese social network Weibo. These images show off the design of the Magic 2 while also revealing its slider. In addition to that, the images also confirm that the Magic 2 would come in at least two gradient colors.

Honor Magic 2 official images Prev 1 of 5 Next Click on the image to enlarge it Click on the image to enlarge it Click on the image to enlarge it Click on the image to enlarge it Click on the image to enlarge it

The images shared by Honor show that the Magic 2 will come with an almost bezel-less design, and it also won’t have a notch which is a good news. As there’s no notch, the earpiece is located on the top bezel, and the front camera is placed on the slider. In addition to the front camera, the slider on the Magic 2 has two additional lenses which will probably be used for 3D face recognition tech. Apart from that, there also appears to be a speaker on the slider of the Magic 2; similar to what we have seen on the Mi MIX 3 launching two days later.

The back of the Magic 2 is home to triple cameras that are placed in vertical orientation in the top-left corner. This reminds us of the P20 Pro launched by Huawei months ago. Having said that, the triple cameras have “AI VISION” written right below them which confirms that the smartphone will come with AI-powered camera features.

We don’t see a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Magic 2, and it’s very unlikely that the Magic 2 has a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, hence, this leads us to believe that the Magic 2 will come with in-display fingerprint scanner in addition to 3D face recognition tech. Something that the TENAA listing already hinted at.

You can check out out Honor Magic 2 specifications revealed by TENAA down below.

Honor Magic 2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

6/8 LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP (telephoto lens) with LED flash

16 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP (telephoto lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 TOF lenses for 3D Face Recognition

16 MP + 2 TOF lenses for 3D Face Recognition Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-display fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint scanner Battery: 3400 mAh with 40W Magic Charge Fast Charging

Expect to hear more about the Honor Magic 2 until it goes official on October 31.

Source | Via