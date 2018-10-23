Realme C1 vs Realme 2 – What’s the difference? [Specs Comparison]

After the Realme 1, Realme also launched three smartphones in India in the past few months with one of them carrying the budget smartphone tag and another in the midrange segment. Realme 2 Pro is the upper midrange smartphone while the other two smartphones – Realme 2 and Realme C1 are close contenders. Here, we have compared the Realme C1 and Realme 2 to know the differences, take a look.

Realme C1 vs Realme 2 – Specs Comparison

One Of Them Comes With A Fingerprint Scanner

One of the main differences between the Realme C1 and the Realme 2 is the presence of the fingerprint scanner. Nowadays, most phones are equipped with a fingerprint scanner, however, some budget phones still lack the same.

The Realme C1 doesn’t offer a fingerprint scanner whereas the Realme 2 comes with one. This is more of a personal choice, but having a fingerprint scanner adds more security to the phone, and it’s also convenient if you want to unlock the phone not with your face ID.

Identical Specs But…

The rest of the specs appears to be the same, be it the display size and resolution, the CPU in it as well as the battery size. Also, the dual cameras on the rear side seem to be the same on both the phones.

On both the phones, the display is 6.2-inch HD+ protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC inside, 4,230 mAh battery, and 13 MP + 2 MP dual cameras. Both of them run on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 on top.

More RAM & Storage Options

Talking about the other specs, the RAM and storage options are significantly higher in the Realme 2 than the Realme C1. The Realme 2 comes in 3 GB RAM and 32 storage, as well as, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The latter comes in 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage lower than the Realme 2. Nevertheless, the storage on both the phones can be expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD. If you are looking for higher RAM and storage options, go for the Realme 2.

Better Selfie Camera

Being a budget contender, the Realme C1 has managed to offer a 5 MP front camera while the Realme 2 comes with an 8 MP front camera. When we compare the selfie cameras of both the phones, the Realme 2 emerges with a better quality front-mounted camera.

Pricing and Color Variants

The Realme C1 has two color variants, one comes in Black color another comes in Blue color. The Realme 2 has three color variants, Diamond Red, Diamond Black, and Diamond Blue.

Both the phones are priced in the different segment, the Realme C1 is more of an entry-level budget smartphone than the budget midrange Realme 2. Although both perform very identical in terms of performance, the price is another major difference. The Realme C1 is currently priced at Rs 6,999 whereas the Realme 2 starts at Rs 8,990 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage both available on Flipkart.

So, which one is better? The more obvious answer would be Realme 2 if you have the budget to spend, otherwise, Realme C1, if you can live with lower RAM and storage and no fingprint scanner.