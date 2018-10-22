Honor Magic 2 specs surface online ahead of October 31 launch

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi MIX 3 on October 25 with sliding camera design. But, the Mi MIX 3 is not the only smartphone launching this month that will come with sliding camera design. After Xiaomi, Huawei sub-brand Honor will be launching the Magic 2 on October 31 which too will flaunt the sliding camera design. Honor hasn’t shared much hardware details about the Magic 2, but, thanks to the phone’s TENAA listing, we now know what the Magic 2 will come packed with.

The Honor Magic 2 has received TENAA certification which gives the company green light to launch and sell the smartphone in China. The Magic 2 has been listed on TENAA’s website with model number TNY-AL00.

According to the TENAA listing, the Honor Magic 2 is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.6 GHz. Well, this is the company’s latest and greatest Kirin 980 flagship chip. Something that Honor already confirmed back in August the Magic 2 would come with.

The Magic 2 comes in two RAM variants – 6 GB and 8 GB. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of internal storage. The TENAA listing doesn’t reveal anything about storage expansion though.

On the software front, the Honor Magic 2 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. And, it’s very likely to be layered with EMUI 9.0 atop, which is the company’s latest version of EMUI.

For photography, the Honor Magic 2 rocks triple camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 16 MP snappers and one 24 MP snapper. One of these two 16 MP snappers comes with a telephoto lens offering optical zoom so that you can take photos of distant objects without any significant loss in detail. Having said that, at the front, the smartphone comes with one 16 MP camera, and two TOF lenses for 3D face recognition.

Going by the teasers shared by Honor, we do know that the front camera will be placed on the slider, but, we don’t know if the rear cameras too are placed on the slider, or are located on the back of the phone.

Moving on, the TENAA listing also reveals that the Magic 2 will boast a 6.39-inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will come packed with a 3400 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. Honor has previously confirmed that the Magic 2 will support 40W Magic Charge fast charging technology that will come with 15-layer safety protection system and auto-identification of 3 critical parts to make it safe to use.

While the TENAA listing did reveal the hardware specifications of Honor Magic 2, at press time, it didn’t have any images of the phone to reveal its design.

Honor Magic 2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

6/8 LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP (telephoto lens) with LED flash

16 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP (telephoto lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 TOF lenses for 3D Face Recognition

16 MP + 2 TOF lenses for 3D Face Recognition Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-display fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint scanner Battery: 3400 mAh with 40W Magic Charge Fast Charging

We will know details about the pricing, availability and other features of the Honor Magic 2 once it’s launched next week on October 31.

