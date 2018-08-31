Honor teases Magic 2 with Kirin 980 SoC and OPPO Find X-like design

At an event in Germany, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Play for global markets. For those unaware, the Honor Play was first launched in China back in June and was then launched in India earlier this month. However, alongside launching the Honor Play for global markets, Honor also teased a new smartphone – dubbed Honor Magic 2.

Honor Magic 2 is successor to the Honor Magic that was launched way back in December 2016 in China. Honor didn’t reveal much details of the Magic 2, but, it did confirm that this smartphone would come powered by Kirin 980 flagship chip.

Furthermore, Honor also shared a short video which hints at the Magic 2 flaunting a bezel-less design. The front of the smartphone actually looks bezel-less. It doesn’t even have the front camera near the screen, which means the front (and probably rear too) camera will pop-up from the top.

Honor Magic 2 😱🤔🤫 pic.twitter.com/qv06xiK9bR — Clinton Jeff (@clintonjeff) August 30, 2018

The Magic 2 has a design that’s very much similar to the OPPO Find X that was launched in India last month. The Find X comes with slide-out cameras that are concealed within the body of the smartphone, and, they are only revealed when the slider opens up. Well, we are looking at pretty much the same design on Honor’s Magic 2.

Honor also said that the Magic 2 will come with a FullView display and will support 40W Magic Charge fast charging. This fast charging tech will come with 15-layer safety protection system and auto-identification of 3 critical parts that would make it safe to use.

Right now, there aren’t much details available about the Magic 2, and, neither is the launch date. However, the smartphone is expected to launch later this year. The Honor Magic was launched in December, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the Magic 2 is also launched in the same month.