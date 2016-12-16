Honor Magic smartphone with 5.09 inch Quad HD display and 12 MP dual rear camera setup unveiled

As per expectation, Honor has now launched the much awaited Honor Magic smartphone in China with some amazing features.

Honor has announced the launch of the Honor Magic, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner in the Home button and the WiseScreen Sensor Magic intelligent sensor so that when you pick up the phone, the sensor on phone frame and the front infrared camera recognize your hand and your eyes, putting the phone into action by activating the screen. When you put down your phone, or place it in your pocket, the screen goes off in one second.

The Honor Magic has a 5.09 inch 3D curved glass AMOLED display with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa core Kirin 950 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Honor Magic has a dual rear camera setup with 12 MP camera sensors with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2900 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at 3699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 36000) and is available in Golden black and Porcelain white colour options.

Honor Magic specs:

5.09 inch display

2560 x 1440 pixels resolution

2.3 GHz octa core Kirin 950 processor

Mali T880-MP4 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2900 mAh battery