Videocon Ultra30 smartphone with 5 inch HD display and 4000 mAh battery launched for Rs. 8590

Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphones, Videocon has now launched the Videocon Ultra30 in India.

Videocon has announced the launch of the Videocon Ultra30, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone in the Ultra series with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Videocon Ultra30 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 8590 and is available exclusively on Snapdeal.

Speaking about the Videocon Ultra30, Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation, Videocon, said, “With the launch Ultra30 today, Videocon Smartphone continues to be a brand that constantly innovates in order to offer best in line smartphones. It has been our endeavour to stay ahead and lead the constantly changing scenario of the handset industry.”

Videocon Ultra30 specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4000 mAh battery