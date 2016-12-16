Xiaomi launches improved 20000 mAh Mi Power Bank with two-way fast charging

While the recently launched 20000 mAh power bank received quite a few positive compliments, Xiaomi has now launched an improved version.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the improved variant of the 20000 mAh Mi Power Bank. The device supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and two-way fast charging. The power bank has the same ABS plastic body for a better grip but with a more compact design.

The new Xiaomi 20000 mAh Mi Power Bank offers dual 5.1V / 3.6A output when two devices are connected. It also supports 5V/2.4A-9V/2A-12V/1.5A with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 when using single port. It also comes with fast charging support. The power bank is priced at 149 Yuan (approx. Rs. 1400).