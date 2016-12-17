BSNL launches unlimited voice calling plans starting at Rs. 99

Just days after the telecom majors unleashed unlimited voice calling plans to counter Reliance Jio, state-run operator BSNL has now launched its own offerings.

BSNL has announced the launch of its unlimited voice calling packs for its prepaid customers. The plans are currently available to users in Kolkata TD, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra & Rajasthan circles. The plan, which has 28 days validity, is available to both new and existing BSNL users.

BSNL is offering two unlimited voice calling plans along with bundled data priced at Rs. 99 and Rs. 339. The Rs. 99 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls on the BSNL network along with 300 MB of free data. Similarly, the Rs. 339 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network in India. It also provides 1 GB of free data.

Considering the plans launched by other service providers, we saw a constant pricing in the Rs. 149 range. However, BSNL has further reduced it to just Rs. 99 thus making it more exciting to its users. The company is also offering unlimited 3G plans without data cap at just Rs. 1099.

Speaking about the launch, RK Mittal, Director, Consumer Mobility, BSNL, said, “Tariff offered by BSNL is most competitive and is committed to provide affordable and excellent services to our esteemed customers.”