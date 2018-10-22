OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with October security patch and more

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update for OnePlus 6 that came with some fixes, optimizations, and a new Community app. And now, almost a month later, OnePlus has released yet another Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for OnePlus 6. Needless to say, the update is based on Android Pie, but it doesn’t bring along any new features to the OnePlus 6. Instead, it comes with Android security patch that’s dated October 1, 2018.

In addition to Android security patch for the month of October, the OnePlus 6 also comes with “improved UI” for the the power-off menu, as well as improved UI for screenshot interface. At press time, we don’t exactly know what improvements have been introduced by OnePlus to the UI of power-off menu and screenshot interface, but we believe OnePlus is preparing for the new UI that will come with OnePlus 6T with this update.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for OnePlus 6:

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.10 Improved UI for power off menu

Screenshot Improved UI for screenshot interface



The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for OnePlus 6 is rolling out over-the-air, but, it is only rolled out to those units that are already flashed with a previous Open Beta build. Those units that are running the official build will not receive the Open Beta 5 update. However, if you are interested in checking out this Open Beta build, you can head over to the Source link below for instructions on how to do it. But, do keep in mind that Beta builds often contain bugs and are not as stable as the official builds.

