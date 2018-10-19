Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One smartphone goes on sale in India, here are the pricing details

After launching the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus in India back in August, HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8110 4G feature phone in India last week. While the Nokia 8110 4G will go on sale in India from next week, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is now available for purchase in the country.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced at ₹11,499 and can be purchased through Nokia India’s website or through offline retail stores. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone, and hence, it runs stock version of Android. Besides, as this is an Android One smartphone, it comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of Android security updates. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, but it will get Android Pie update in the future.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus flaunts a 6-inch 18:9 display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone comes with Helio P22 SoC running the show which is paired with 2/3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage, whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with dual cameras – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the back, and a single 8 MP camera on the front. The 13 MP primary camera has f/2.0 aperture. 5 MP rear camera has f/2.4 aperture. And, the 8 MP front camera has f/2.2 aperture. You can check out rest of the specs of Nokia 3.1 Plus down below.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: Helio P22 octa-core processor

Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB LPDDR3

2/3 GB LPDDR3 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with Live Bokeh and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with Live Bokeh and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue, White, Baltic

Blue, White, Baltic Battery: 3500 mAh

Nokia 3.1 Plus Price in India and Availability