Apple schedules a “Special Event” on October 30, here’s what it’s expected to launch

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched four new products at its event at Steve Jobs Theater last month. The company launched iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the Watch Series 4 at this event. Well now, Apple has scheduled a “Special Event” later this month on October 30 where it’s expected to announce some more products.

Apple has sent out invites to the media for a “Special Event” that will be held on October 30 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. The event will start at 10 am EDT which will be 7.30 pm in India. The event will also be live streamed on Apple’s website for those of you who won’t be able to attend the event in person.

The invite sent out by Apple doesn’t mention what this October 30 event is going to be all about. But, the company is expected to announce two new iPad Pro tablets, new MacBook Air, new Mac Mini, and, a new iMac. The company may also unveil the Apple AirPower. You never know.

Having said that, the invites sent out by Apple have different designs of the Apple logo which hint at the company announcing product(s) that will be all about creativity. Perhaps, a new Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro tablets that will probably come with special features useful to designers and creative folks. We have attached some of the invites with different Apple logo designs above for you to take a look at. You can also head over here and refresh the page to check out more designs.

Speaking about the new iPad Pro tablets, Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pro tablets coming in two different sizes – 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch. Renders of these new iPad Pro tablets have already leaked online which indicate that these new Apple tablets will flaunt a bezel-less design. However, the Home Button will be removed from these new tablets in favor of smaller bezels. Well, no Home Button means no Touch ID, which means these new tablets are very likely to come with Face ID for authentication and security.

We are more than 10 days away from this launch event, hence, we are expecting to hear more about the product(s) that Apple will launch at the event.