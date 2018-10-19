Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner launching in India next month

Earlier this week, at an event in London, Chinese tech giant Huawei announced four new smartphones under its Mate 20 series – the Mate 20, the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 X, and, the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. And, out of these four new smartphones, Huawei is going to launch the Mate 20 Pro in India next month.

In a press note, Huawei said that it will be launching the Mate 20 Pro in India next month. But, the company didn’t reveal any specific time frame for the launch of Mate 20 Pro in India. However, according to the information shared by our sources at Huawei, the company is planning to launch the Mate 20 Pro in India after Diwali.

Having said that, there’s no information on whether Huawei will launch other smartphones in the Mate 20 series in India. But, out of all the Mate 20 devices, we believe the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS might not reach Indian shores simply because of its price tag.

Well, irrespective of when Huawei launches the Mate 20 Pro in India next month, one thing is for sure: it will be sold online through Amazon in India. In fact, the Mate 20 Pro landing page has even gone live on Amazon India. And, those interested in this device can register themselves to get notified of all the updates related to the Mate 20 Pro. You can check out the Mate 20 Pro specs down below.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density

6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash

40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight

Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, and Wireless Reverse Charging

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Mate 20 Pro in India?