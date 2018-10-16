Huawei Mate 20 goes official with Kirin 980 SoC, 6.53-inch Dewdrop Display and Triple Rear Cameras

Yesterday, Chinese technology brand Huawei launched two new smartphones – the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus and Huawei Enjoy Max. And now today, at an event held in London, Huawei launched the Mate 20 Pro. But, in addition to the Mate 20 Pro, Huawei also launched the Huawei Mate 20.

In case it’s not already evident from the name, the Huawei Mate 20 is a slightly toned down variant of the Mate 20 Pro, and it differs from the Mate 20 Pro in terms of rear cameras, display size, battery size, memory configuration, and fingerprint scanner.

Having said that, like the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 is also a flagship smartphone and is powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is the company’s latest and greatest flagship chip. The Kirin 980 SoC is also the world’s first 7 nm chip, and it was announced back in August at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. You can click here to know more about Kirin 980 SoC.

The Kirin 980 on the Huawei Mate 20 is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. Both these RAM variants come with 128 GB of internal storage, and, in case if that’s not enough for you, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via NM card.

The Huawei Mate 20 flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 381 ppi. There’s also a notch up top, but, unlike the Mate 20 Pro that comes with iPhone X-like notch, the Mate 20 comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and Huawei prefers to call this type of display “Dewdrop display”. Round the back, the Mate 20 flaunts a glass body that comes with a special texture that prevents the phone from slipping off your hands and keeps the fingerprints at bay.

The back of the Huawei Mate 20 is also home to Leica triple rear cameras that are placed in the center in square formation. This triple camera setup consists of one 12 MP, one 16 MP, and one 8 MP cameras. The 12 MP camera is the primary camera with wide-angle lens. The 16 MP camera comes with ultra-wide angle lens. And, the 8 MP camera comes with telephoto lens that offers up to 2x optical zoom. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 24 MP camera on the front.

The Huawei Mate 20 also comes with AI-based camera features like AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode and AI Portrait Colour Mode.

On the software front, the Huawei Mate 20 comes with Android 9.0 Pie that’s layered with EMUI 9.0 atop. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, but, the Mate 20 comes with the traditional fingerprint scanner that’s located at the back below the triple camera setup.

The Mate 20 is offered in five colors – Black, Midnight Blue, Emerald Green, Twilight and Gold – and, it ships with a 4000 mAh battery that’s 200 mAh smaller than the battery on the Mate 20 Pro. The battery on the Mate 20 also doesn’t come with support for wireless charging, but, it does come with Huawei SuperCharge 40W fast charging tech that charges the battery from 0 to 58% in 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate 20 Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G76

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD Dewdrop Display with DCI-P3 support

12 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting Colors: Black, Midnight Blue, Emerald Green, Twilight, Gold

Huawei Mate 20 Price and Availability