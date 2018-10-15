Huawei Enjoy Max and Enjoy 9 Plus go official with dual rear cameras and up to 5000 mAh battery

Chinese tech giant Huawei recently launched the Huawei Y9 (2019) smartphone as a successor to the Y9 (2018) launched back in March. Well now, further expanding its offering, Huawei has launched two new smartphones – the Huawei Enjoy Max and the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus. Let’s take a look at what each one has to offer.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus isn’t exactly a new smartphone. It’s actually a re-branded version of the Huawei Y9 (2019) that was announced more than two weeks ago. Being a re-branded Y9 (2019), it’s needless to say that the Enjoy 9 Plus has the same design and hardware as the Y9 (2019).

The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. And, as is with majority of the smartphones launched this year, the Enjoy 9 Plus also comes with an iPhone X-like notch up top, albeit a narrow one. Round the back, the Enjoy 9 Plus boasts 3D cover that should help users hold it comfortably.

Under the hood, the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus comes with the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB storage options, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage on-board.

For photography, the Enjoy 9 Plus comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP snappers, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 16 MP and one 2 MP snappers. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with EMUI 8.2 custom Android skin atop.

The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus is offered in four colors and ships with a 4000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Huawei Enjoy Max

In addition to launching the Enjoy 9 Plus, Huawei also launched the Huawei Enjoy Max. While the Enjoy 9 Plus is a re-branded Y9 (2019), the Enjoy Max is a re-branded Honor 8X Max that was launched in China earlier last month. Having said that, while the hardware underneath remains the same as the 8X Max on Enjoy Max, the design is a bit different.

The Honor 8X Max comes with a glossy, shiny back, however, the Enjoy Max comes with a back having the texture of a leather. You can also see stitches around the edges of the back of the Enjoy Max. Apart from that, everything else remains the same across the Honor 8X Max and the Huawei Enjoy Max.

The Huawei Enjoy Max boasts a huge 7.12-inch display that has a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. The display also comes with a notch up top, but, unlike the Enjoy 9 Plus, the notch on the Enjoy Max is in the shape of a waterdrop.

Speaking about the innards, the Enjoy Max comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 running the show that’s mated to 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 atop, and comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB.

While the Enjoy 9 Plus comes with quad cameras, the Enjoy Max comes with a total of three cameras – two at the back and one on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera, and, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP single camera on the front.

Lastly, the Huawei Enjoy Max ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery that should be able to take you through a day with ease, considering the device comes with a 7.12 display.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, Histen 5.0, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, Histen 5.0, GPU Turbo Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1499 (around $216/₹15,981)

¥1499 (around $216/₹15,981) Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $245/₹18,113)

¥1699 (around $245/₹18,113) Availability: Goes on sale in China from October 21

Huawei Enjoy Max Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 7.12-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 350 ppi pixel density

7.12-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 350 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features, Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features, Dolby Atmos Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W (9V/2A) charging

Huawei Enjoy Max Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $245/₹18,113)

¥1699 (around $245/₹18,113) Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1999 (around $288/₹21,306)

¥1999 (around $288/₹21,306) Availability: Goes on sale in China from October 21

Source 1, 2