Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders go live in India, here are the pricing details

Last month, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Apple announced three new iPhones – the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max. However, alongside announcing three new iPhones, Apple also announced its new smartwatch – the Apple Watch Series 4. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already available for purchase in India, and now, starting today, the Watch Series 4 can be pre-ordered in the country by those who are interested in buying it.

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at ₹40,900 and goes all the way up to ₹52,900. The Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two variants – one that only comes with GPS, whereas the comes with GPS as well as cellular connectivity. In addition to that, the Watch Series 4 is offered in two different sizes – 40 mm and 44 mm. You can check out the prices of different variants of Watch Series 4 down below.

Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Band Sand Sport Band (GPS only): ₹40,900

Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (GPS only): ₹40,900

Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Band Sand Sport Band (GPS only): ₹43,900

Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (GPS only): ₹43,900

Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop (GPS + Cellular): ₹49,900

Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (GPS + Cellular ₹49,900

Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band (GPS + Cellular): ₹49,900

Apple Watch Series 4 40 mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop (GPS + Cellular): ₹49,900

Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (GPS + Cellular): ₹52,900

Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop (GPS + Cellular): ₹52,900

Apple Watch Series 4 44 mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band (GPS + Cellular): ₹52,900

The Apple Watch Series 4 can be pre-ordered through both Flipkart as well as Jio.com. However, some models are unavailable on Flipkart at press time. That said, orders will start shipping from October 19. You can click here to know more about Apple Watch Series 4.

So, are you buying the new Watch Series 4? If yes, which model?