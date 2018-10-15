Coolpad Note 8 launched in India with dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad launched the Coolpad Note 6 in India with dual front cameras and 4070 mAh battery. Well now, after more than five months, Coolpad has launched a new smartphone in India – called Coolpad Note 8.

The Coolpad Note 8 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

The Coolpad Note 8 boasts “high-grade metal body” and comes with dual cameras at the back for photography. The dual camera setup at the back on the Note 8 is a combination of one 16 MP and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The Coolpad Note 8 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with 64 GB of storage on-board. However, users do have the option to further expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. For authentication and security, the Note 8 comes with a fingerprint scanner that’s located at the back just below the dual cameras. In addition to that, the Note 8 also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the Note 8 ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Commenting on the launch of Note 8, Mr. Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “After going through a rough phase we are looking forward to make an impact in the Indian market with Coolpad Note 8. This product will also be our first cooperation with Paytm and we are looking forward to make it a mutually beneficial one. As per the current demands of the market, we have tried to make Coolpad Note 8 as aggressive as we can and then will be great benefits for the Paytm customers, while buying Note 8. We are looking forward to start a fresh inning in the Indian market with few fresh products and Note 8 is among first of them. In the future we will be coming with some more aggressive products to establish the brand back in the Indian market.”

Commenting on the launch of Mr. Fisher Yaun, VP – Coolpad India, said, “Coolpad is looking forward to make the second attempt in the market after going through some tough times and we are very sure that Note 8 will help a great bit in that. It’s a good aggressive product for the market and we are very pleased to cooperate with Paytm to sell this product in the market. We are hopeful of make it big in the Indian market again with some good products lined up in the coming months.”

Coolpad Note 8 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

Rear Camera: 16 MP + 0.3 MP with LED flash

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Battery: 4000 mAh

Coolpad Note 8 Price in India and Availability