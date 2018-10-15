ASUS launching two new smartphones in India on October 17

Last week, we told you that Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on October 17. At that time, there was no word from ASUS about what smartphone it’s going to launch in the country, but now, ASUS has announced that it’s going to launch two new smartphones in India on October 17.

At ASUS, we are constantly looking to innovate and make our products befitting to the Indian Market. Tune in to the live stream on 17th October and witness the launch of our two new smartphones in India! Including a Global First! Watch this space for more. pic.twitter.com/3EONkpkL2i — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 14, 2018

ASUS took to Twitter to announce that it’s going to launch two new smartphones in India on October 17. Out of these two smartphones, one will be a global first, meaning this smartphone isn’t launched anywhere yet by ASUS.

That said, ASUS didn’t divulge any information about the smartphones it’s going to launch in India on October 17. But, rumor mills have it that the Taiwanese will probably launch successor to the ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India on October 17.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India back in late April this year. And then in early July, ASUS launched the ZenFone 5Z in India that gave tough competition to the OnePlus 6. Both these smartphones received great response in India, so we won’t be surprised if ASUS decides to launch their successors a bit early in the country, i.e., on October 17. Oh, and yes, both these smartphones will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India.

Any guesses on what smartphones will ASUS launch in India on October 17?