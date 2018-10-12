ASUS all set to launch a new smartphone in India on October 17

Chinese smartphone brand Honor and Lenovo are all set to launch new smartphones in India next week on October 16. Honor will be launching the Honor 8X in India, however, there’s no word on which smartphone Lenovo’s going to launch in the country on October 16. But, after both these brands are done launching their phones, Taiwanese brand ASUS will be launching its new smartphone in the country the very next day.

ASUS has sent out invites to the media for a launch event scheduled in India on October 17. The event will be held in New Delhi and will start at 12.30 pm. The invite has text that reads “Gear Up For The Launch Of Our Latest ZenFone”, but, it doesn’t reveal which smartphone(s) ASUS is going to launch in India during the October 17 event. But, going by the invite, it looks like it’s definitely not going to be the ROG Phone.

The last smartphone that this Taiwanese smartphone brand launched in India was the ZenFone 5Z. The ZenFone 5Z was launched in India back in early July, and it gave tough competition to the OnePlus 6 that was launched in May.

The ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone and it comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC that’s paired with up to 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ notched display, and it runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. For photography, there’s a 12 MP and 8 MP snapper at the back, along with an 8 MP single snapper on the front. The ZenFone 5Z comes in three storage options – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB – and, it ships with a 3300 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Before ZenFone 5Z, ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in late April. It remains to be seen which smartphone is ASUS going to launch now in India at its October 17 event.