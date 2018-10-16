HUAWEI announced the top-of-the-line Mate 20 Pro smartphone alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 X in an event held in London. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is a high-end Android smartphone featuring Leica branded triple cameras, a new 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, in-display fingerprint scanner, notched display and a host of features in it.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inches display with a notch up top. The screen uses an OLED panel with a resolution of Quad HD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Mate 20 Pro flaunts a glass body that supports reverse wireless charging and also has IP68 ratings meaning it’s dust and water resistant.

The Mate 20 Pro features triple rear cameras in partnership with Leica. There is a 40 MP f/1.8 wide-angle main camera + 20 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera + 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and dual-tone LED flash. On the front side, there is a 24 MP f/2.0 camera to take selfies and portraits and doubles for 3D Face Unlock. The cameras support a variety of features including new 3D Live Emoji and it’s AI-powered.

Talking about the internals, the Mate 20 Pro benefits from the same Kirin 980 SoC found on the Mate 20. The Kirin 980 SoC is a new 7nm chip with an octa-core processor and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. Furthermore, the chip is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with support for microSD card.

The main highlights of HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro include the 3 rear cameras, a huge 4,200 mAh battery, and in-screen fingerprint scanner, and something called reverse wireless Qi charging that can charge the other phones like Samsung Galaxy Note9, Google Pixel 3 XL, and iPhone XS Max wirelessly. The phone supports a super fast 40W charger using the HUAWEI’s Super Charge technology.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is also available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB OR 512 GB storage with a glass and leather design at the back while the rest of the specifications remains to be the same.

The Mate 20 Pro will be available for 1,049 Euros (~Rs 88,950 in India) for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (only one variant). The price for the Mate 20 RS for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be 1,695 Euros (~Rs 1,43,763 in India) and 2,095 Euros (~Rs 1,77,755 in India) for 512 GB. Both the models will be available in Europe from 16th October 2018.

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.39-inch OLED display, Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels, 538 ppi), DCI-P3, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Software: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55) processor, 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, dual NPUs

GPU: Mali-G76 MP10

Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X (8 GB on Mate 20 RS)

Storage: 128 GB internal (256 GB & 512 GB on Mate 20 RS), nanoSD card up to 256 GB (SIM2 slot)

Main Camera: Leica Triple camera 40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), autofocus (laser focus, phase focus, contrast focus), AIS (Huawei AI Image Stabilization), AI-powered, dual-tone LED

Selfie Camera: 24 MP f/2.0, 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE, nanoSD (SIM2 slot)

Battery: 4,200 mAh

Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight (Mate 20 RS is Black only)

Dimensions: 157.8 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.6 mm (9.7 mm on Mate 20 RS)

Weight: 189 grams, (187 grams on Mate 20 RS)

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro Price & Availability

Price: 1,049 Euros (~Rs 88,950 in India)

Availability: Available in Europe from 16th October 2018

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS Price & Availability