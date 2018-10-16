Honor 8X Hands-on [Images]

Honor today launched the Honor 8X in an event held in New Delhi. Honor has been making a buzz in the midrange segment, we’ve seen a number of smartphones in the recent months, the recent ones – Honor 9N and the gaming phone Honor Play both currently available in the 10k to 20K price bracket. Now Honor has launched its Honor 7X successor – the Honor 8X in India featuring a full screen, glass design, AI dual cameras, and the all-new Kirin 710 SoC. Take a look at our hands-on with the Honor 8X.

Honor 8X Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels, 397 ppi), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Software: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 + 4x Cortex-A73) 64-bit processor, Kirin 710 SoC, 12nm

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4 (~650 MHz), GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4

Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Main Camera: Dual Cameras 20 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP, AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, AR Stickers, 480fps Slow-Motion, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, AI Portrait mode, AI Beauty Mode

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE

SAR: 0.72W/kg

Battery: 3,750 mAh, 10W (5V/2A) charging

Price: Rs 14,999 onwards

The Honor 8X is the successor to the last year’s Honor 7X and now it’s completely redesigned, the Honor 7X uses a metallic design while the Honor 8X sets apart with its glass look very similar to the flagship Honor 10. The back has two visual effects and 15 layers of reflective materials that will beautifully shine when light falls on it.

Another important factor about the Honor 8X is the display, the Honor 8X sports a huge 6.5-inch full-screen IPS LCD display utilizing the notch. The screen has tiny bezels and uses Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Honor 8X offers 91% of screen-to-body ratio and is also covered with 2.5D curved glass.

The back has a dual camera set up along with a fingerprint scanner. The camera specs include dual 20 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP cameras with LED flash. The front side comes with a 16 MP selfie camera and supports face unlock. Cameras support AI-based features like AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, AR lens and more. In addition to that, the camera can shoot 480fps slow-motion videos which is equivalent to the OnePlus 6 camera slow motion.

The Honor 8X packs a Kirin 710 SoC under the hood and it’s as fast as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The CPU has been significantly upgraded as compared to the last year’s Honor 7X and the new chip also supports dual VoLTE feature.

Moreover, the Kirin 710 is paired with either 4 GB or 6 GB RAM along with a 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage. There are a total of three variants, one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, another of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and the top variant having 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The SIM tray comes with a separate microSD card slot that can be expandable up to 400 GB.

On the software front, the Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2 based on the Android 8.1 Oreo and it comes out-of-the-box. Other features include GPU Turbo and 4D Gaming for gamers, these features are seen on the Honor Play as well as the HUAWEI Nova 3 and Nova 3i.

Also, the battery on the Honor 8X comes with a 3,750 mAh battery with support for 5V and 2A charging. This won’t be as fast as the Honor 10, Honor Play and the other fast charging phones.

No, you won’t find a type-C while the competitors are moving to the USB type-C port. The Honor 8X comes with a micro USB port, 3.5 mm jack, loudspeakers, and a microphone. The top offers a second microphone, the right side offers a power key and volume key, and the left side has the SIM tray + microSD card slots as mentioned earlier.

The price for the Honor 8X with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage starts at Rs 14,999, the price for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is Rs 16,999, and Rs 18.999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Also check our unboxing video of the Honor 8X.