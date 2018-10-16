Honor 8X launched in India with 6.5-inch notched display, Kirin 710 SoC and AI dual cameras

Earlier last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Play 7 as Honor 7S in India with a price tag of ₹6999. Well now today, at an event in New Delhi, Honor has launched a new smartphone – the Honor 8X.

The Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone and is a successor to the 7X that was launched last year in October. The Honor 8X was first launched in China earlier last month, and from earlier this month, the company started launching it in global markets, with India getting it today.

The Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop, and, it also has an iPhone X-like notch above. That said, thanks to this aspect ratio of 19.5:9, the Honor 8X is able to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%.

The back of the Honor 8X has a shiny, glossy finish, and it is home to dual camera setup which is located in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 20 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. It comes with AI-based features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Recognition. In addition to that, you can also record slow-motion videos at a rate of 480 frames/second. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front.

Under the hood, the Honor 8X comes with the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC running the show that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, you also have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card. And, the good news is that the 8X comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card, which means you can insert two SIM cards and a memory card inside the phone all at the same time.

On the software front, the Honor 8X runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with EMUI 8.2 custom Android skin atop. The smartphone also comes with features like GPU Turbo and 4D Gaming that we have seen on previously launched Honor smartphones like the Honor Play.

Last, but not the least, the Honor 8X ships with a 3750 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. You can check out our Honor 8X unboxing video down below.

Honor 8X Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash

20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and AI Backlight Portrait Selfies

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode and AI Backlight Portrait Selfies Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers Colors: Black, Blue, Red

Black, Blue, Red Battery: 3750 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging

3750 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging SAR: 0.72W/kg

Honor 8X Price in India and Availability