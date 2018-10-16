OPPO R17 Neo specs leak online; Snapdragon 660 and 25 MP selfie camera in tow

After launching the R15, R15 Dream Mirror Edition, R17 and R17 Pro, it looks like Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is all set to further expand its portfolio of R series smartphones. Last week, we came across leaked specs and images of the OPPO R15x. And now, we are looking at specifications of yet another R series smartphone that have leaked online. Yes, we are talking about the OPPO R17 Neo.

Specifications of the R17 Neo that have leaked online indicate that the R17 Neo will be a slightly toned down variant of the R17 that was launched in China back in late August this year. According to the leak, the R17 Neo will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 670 found on the R17. The R17 comes with 8 GB of RAM, however, the R17 Neo comes with 4 GB RAM which is exactly half of what’s available on the R17.

The R17 Neo sports a 6.41-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. We don’t have the image of the R17 Neo available, but, it’s safe to say that it will look similar to the R17 and will come with waterdrop-shaped notch.

According to the leaked specs, the OPPO R17 Neo runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it comes with 128 GB of storage on-board. For photography, the R17 Neo comes with 16 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back, along with a 25 MP single camera on the front. For those unaware, the R17 comes with 16 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back, with the front camera remaining the same at 25 MP.

Lastly, the R17 Neo will come with a 3600 mAh battery which is 100 mAh larger than the battery on the R17. However, unlike the R17, the R17 Neo doesn’t come with VOOC Flash Charge support.

OPPO R17 Neo Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

16 MP (f/1.75) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

128 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Dual Nano

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG

Mocha Red, Astral Blue

3600 mAh

The OPPO R17 comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, but, there’s no word on what type of fingerprint scanner the R17 Neo will come with.

If OPPO is indeed planning to launch the R17 Neo in the coming days, or maybe even weeks, we will hear more about it soon. The company might even launch the R15x and R17 Neo together.

