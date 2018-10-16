OPPO R15x passes through Geekbench confirming key specs

This past weekend, the yet-to-be-announced OPPO R15x was spotted on a Chinese website with details like specs, pricing and even images. Well now, the R15x has appeared on a popular benchmarking site confirming some key specifications.

The OPPO R15x was spotted on a Chinese website with model number PBCM10, and now, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench with the same model number. The OPPO R15x made a score of 1439 and 5516 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively, and, it has been listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Well, the Geekbench listing corroborates the previously leaked specs of the R15x.

Apart from the processor, RAM count, and Android version, the Geekbench listing didn’t reveal any other details about the R15x. But, the Chinese website that it was spotted on last week did have some more information for us, and, if those specifications are to be believed, then the R15x is going to be nothing but a re-branded version of the OPPO K1 that was launched in China around a week ago.

OPPO R15x Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 3500 mAh

With the R15x now passing through Geekbench, we speculate that its launch isn’t all that far away now.

Source