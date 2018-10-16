OPPO R15x passes through Geekbench confirming key specs
This past weekend, the yet-to-be-announced OPPO R15x was spotted on a Chinese website with details like specs, pricing and even images. Well now, the R15x has appeared on a popular benchmarking site confirming some key specifications.
The OPPO R15x was spotted on a Chinese website with model number PBCM10, and now, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench with the same model number. The OPPO R15x made a score of 1439 and 5516 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively, and, it has been listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Well, the Geekbench listing corroborates the previously leaked specs of the R15x.
Apart from the processor, RAM count, and Android version, the Geekbench listing didn’t reveal any other details about the R15x. But, the Chinese website that it was spotted on last week did have some more information for us, and, if those specifications are to be believed, then the R15x is going to be nothing but a re-branded version of the OPPO K1 that was launched in China around a week ago.
OPPO R15x Specifications [Expected]
- CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Battery: 3500 mAh
With the R15x now passing through Geekbench, we speculate that its launch isn’t all that far away now.