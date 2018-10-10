OPPO K1 goes official with Snapdragon 660 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A7X smartphone in China with Helio P60 SoC, 6.3-inch notched display and dual rear cameras. Well now, OPPO has added one more smartphone to its arsenal with the launch of OPPO K1.

The OPPO K1 looks very similar to the A7X. It flaunts a 6.4-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. This helps the phone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The smartphone also has a display notch that’s in the shape of a water drop. Round the back, the K1 rocks a 3D cover that helps with the grip.

Under the hood, the OPPO K1 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The OPPO K1 also has 64 GB of internal storage, but you do have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card.

For photography, the OPPO K1 comes with dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front that resides inside the waterdrop-shaped notch. The dual camera setup at the back is located in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation, and, is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera. On the front, you get a 25 MP single snapper for selfies and video calls. The K1 also comes with some AI-based camera features.

Having said that, the OPPO K1 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner at the back or on the front below the display. Well, that’s because the OPPO K1 comes with in-display fingerprint scanner which is one of its biggest highlight.

The OPPO K1 is offered in two colors – Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red – and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

OPPO K1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Van Gogh Blue, Mocha Red

Van Gogh Blue, Mocha Red Battery: 3500 mAh

OPPO K1 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM variant: ¥1599 (around $230/₹17,147)

¥1599 (around $230/₹17,147) Price of 6 GB RAM variant: ¥1799 (around $259/₹19,292)

¥1799 (around $259/₹19,292) Availability: Goes on sale in China from October 20. No word on availability in other markets

