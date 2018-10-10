Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a taste of Android Pie with beta update

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – rolled out the Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus late last month. And last weekend, the company revealed Android Pie update schedule for Nokia smartphones – which included the Nokia 6.1 Plus as well. HMD said the Nokia 6.1 Plus would receive the Android Pie update this month, and now, the smartphone finally gets a taste of Android Pie – albeit through a beta update.

Hungry for pie? 🥧 If you're a Nokia 6.1 Plus user, you'll be happy to know that Android 9 is now available to test in #Nokiamobilebetalabs. https://t.co/siaoX5xEmR #Nokiamobile #Android9 pic.twitter.com/0oiLr0NI09 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 9, 2018

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has announced that Android 9.0 Pie is available for Nokia 6.1 Plus through the Nokia Beta Labs program. “Hungry for pie? 🥧 If you’re a Nokia 6.1 Plus user, you’ll be happy to know that Android 9 is now available to test in #Nokiamobilebetalabs” Sarvikas tweeted.

If you own Nokia 6.1 Plus and want to get Android Pie on your smartphone, you will have to head over here and register. After that, you will receive an OTA that will upgrade your Nokia 6.1 Plus with Android Pie beta update. However, do note that this is a beta update, which means it’s very likely to have bugs that may hamper your daily experience. If you use your Nokia 6.1 Plus as a primary phone, and don’t have a spare phone, we suggest you don’t install the Pie beta on your 6.1 Plus.

That said, the Android Pie beta for Nokia 6.1 Plus weighs over 1 GB in size. Well, 1.25 GB to be precise. And, it carries version number V3.25B. Being an Android Pie update, it comes with features like new system navigation, settings menu and notifications. It also comes with Adaptive Battery Power as well as Android security patch for the month of October.

While HMD has rolled out Android Pie beta for Nokia 6.1 Plus, the company hasn’t revealed when exactly will it roll-out the stable Pie update for this smartphone. However, HMD has said that stable Pie will be rolled out to Nokia 6.1 Plus in October, which means it can be rolled out anytime before November kicks in.

In addition to Nokia 6.1 Plus, HMD has said that it will be rolling out the Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 as well in October. Let’s see how soon does Nokia 6.1 gets a pie of Android Pie.

