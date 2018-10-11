Razer Phone 2 announced with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 120 Hz Display, Glowing Logo, and Vapor Chamber Cooling

Last year in November, popular gaming company Razer launched its first smartphone – the Razer Phone. The Razer Phone is not just the first smartphone from Razer, but, it’s also the first gaming smartphone from the company. Well, almost a year later, the company has now launched successor to the Razer Phone – called Razer Phone 2.

The Razer Phone 2 looks very similar to its predecessor Razer Phone, but, there are some differences. While the front looks almost the same, the back of the phone is now covered with glass which enables wireless charging. Furthermore, the dual cameras are now also placed in the center. In addition to that, we now get a Razer logo that glows.

The glowing Razer logo at the back is powered by Razer Chroma which is one of the most popular RGB lighting systems around. This makes the Razer logo glow in 16.8 Million different colors. The logo glows when you have notifications from apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. Besides, you can also customize the lighting effects such Static, Spectrum Cycling and Breathing.

The Razer Phone 2 flaunts a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Yes, the Razer Phone 2 doesn’t come with the fancy tall displays that are all the rage right now. Having said that, the display on the Razer Phone 2 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, just like its predecessor. Razer says it’s brighter than the display on Razer Phone.

The display on the Razer Phone 2 also supports HDR content. In fact, the phone is certified by Netflix for HDR.

That said, the Razer Phone 2 comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood that’s mated to 8 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage further via microSD card if you want.

The Razer Phone 2 also comes with Vapor Chamber Cooling system that “provides more surface area for heat to dissipate, while sustaining high frame rates for an overall cooler and more powerful experience”.

In terms of optics, the Razer Phone 2 comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one two 12 MP cameras – one of which is the standard camera, with the other being a telephoto camera. The primary camera also comes with Optical Image Stabilization so that you can take blur-free photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP single snapper on the front.

The Razer Phone 2 comes in two variants – one with mirror back, and the other with satin finish. The mirror back variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the satin finish variant comes with 128 GB of storage. Having said that, the Razer Phone 2 comes packed with a large 4000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ support, as well as support for wireless charging.

“The first Razer Phone disrupted the smartphone industry and created a new category. With the Razer Phone 2, we have pulled out the stops to define flagship and gaming on our terms.” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer Inc.

Razer Phone 2 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with Nova Launcher Prime

Android 8.1 Oreo with Nova Launcher Prime Display: 5.72-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IGZO LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling, UltraMotion Technology, and Gorilla Glass 5

5.72-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IGZO LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling, UltraMotion Technology, and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle, f/1.75 aperture, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto, f/2.6 aperture, 2x zoom) with Dual PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle, f/1.75 aperture, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto, f/2.6 aperture, 2x zoom) with Dual PDAF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (Mirror Black), 128 GB (Satin Black) UFS

64 GB (Mirror Black), 128 GB (Satin Black) UFS External Storage: Expandable up to 1 Terabyte via microSD card

Expandable up to 1 Terabyte via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, USB Type-C Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Front-Facing Stereo Speakers with Dual Amplifiers, Dolby Atmos, 24-bit DAC, Glowing Logo with Razer Chroma, Vaper Chamber Cooling, IP67 dust and water resistance

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Front-Facing Stereo Speakers with Dual Amplifiers, Dolby Atmos, 24-bit DAC, Glowing Logo with Razer Chroma, Vaper Chamber Cooling, IP67 dust and water resistance Colors: Mirror Black, Satin Black

Mirror Black, Satin Black Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0+ and Wireless Charging

Razer Phone 2 Price and Availability