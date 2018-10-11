Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One smartphone launched in India with Helio P22 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Back in August, HMD Global launched two new Nokia smartphones in India – the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio in India by launching the Nokia 3.1 Plus at an event held in New Delhi.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC that’s mated to 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. You also have the option to further expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a 6-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone comes with 2.5D curved glass, with the back covered with aluminium while flaunting a matte finish.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and, being an Android One smartphone, it comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

For photography, the Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with dual cameras – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single camera on the front. The 13 MP rear camera has f/2.0 aperture, 5 MP rear camera has f/2.4 aperture, and, the 8 MP front camera has f/2.2 aperture.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is offered in three colors – Blue, White and Baltic, and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery that draws power from a microUSB port.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Specifications

RAM: 2/3 GB LPDDR3

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with Live Bokeh and LED flash

Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Blue, White, Baltic

Nokia 3.1 Plus Price in India and Availability