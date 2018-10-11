Nokia 8110 4G feature phone launched in India with 2.45-inch color display and VoLTE support

At an event held in New Delhi, HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One smartphone for the Indian market. But, that’s not the only phone HMD Global launched today in India. In addition to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, HMD Global also launched the Nokia 8110 4G in India.

The Nokia 8110 4G was announced back in late February this year during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The Nokia 8110 4G is a feature phone and is a modern version of the old Nokia classic – the Nokia 8110.

The Nokia 8110 4G is also called “Banana Phone” because of its curved design. The phone also comes with slider that lets you accept and end calls. To accept a call, just pull down the slider; and to end a call, you simply have to slide it back up.

The Nokia 8110 4G comes with a keymat having “tactile matte” finish, with the phone made out of polycarbonate shell. The Nokia 8110 4G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 205 SoC that’s coupled with 512 MB RAM. The phone runs Smart Feature OS which is powered by KaiOS, and comes with 4 GB of storage on-board.

The Nokia 8110 4G rocks a 2.45-inch curved color display that has a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The phone also comes with a 2 MP camera at the back that’s accompanied by LED flash. Oh, and yes, the 8110 4G also comes with a revamped version of Snake.

The Nokia 8110 4G comes in Black and Yellow colors, and it ships with a 1500 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Nokia 8110 4G Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 205 dual-core processor

Nokia 8110 4G Price in India and Availability