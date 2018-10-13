OPPO R15x full specs, price and images leak online

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition back in March this year. And then in August, the company launched the R17 and R17 Pro. Well now, it looks like the company is planning to further expand its portfolio of R series smartphones with the launch of R15x – specifications and images of which have leaked online.

The OPPO R15x has been listed on a Chinese website with model number PBCM10. The listing reveals both the hardware and design of the R15x, and, going by the details shared, it’s safe to say that the R15x is actually a re-branded K1 that was launched in China a couple of days ago.

The OPPO R15x sports a 6.4-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a waterdrop shaped notch up top. The R15x is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. That said, while the K1 comes with 64 GB of storage on-board, the R15x comes with 128 GB of internal space.

For photography, the OPPO R15x comes with dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with a 25 MP camera on the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo probably with ColorOS 5.2 atop, and, it has a 3500 mAh battery underneath that draws power from micro USB port.

Having said that, the K1 comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, however, there’s no mention of in-display fingerprint scanner on the R15x, and, neither do we see a regular fingerprint scanner on the front and rear of the phone, hence, we will have to wait for the official announcement to see if the R15x comes with in-display fingerprint scanner or not.

OPPO R15x Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 3500 mAh

According to the Chinese website, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ¥2499 (around $361/₹26,601) whereas the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ¥2599 (around $375/₹27,666). However, take these prices with a pinch of salt.

