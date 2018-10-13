Lenovo S5 Pro specs surface online; Snapdragon 660 and Quad Cameras in tow

Back in March this year, Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched the Lenovo S5 smartphone in China. And now, the company has scheduled an event on October 18 in China where it is expected to launch the Lenovo S5 Pro. While we are still a couple of days away from the launch, the design and specifications of the S5 Pro have been revealed through Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website.

The Lenovo S5 Pro has been listed on TENAA with model number L58041. According to the TENAA listing, the S5 Pro features a 6.18-inch display that has a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.8 GHz and is paired with 3, 4 and 6 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

The photography department on the S5 Pro is handled by four cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 20 MP and one 12 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 20 MP and one 8 MP camera.

According to the TENAA listing, the S5 Pro will come in at least five colors – Black, White, Red, Gold and Silver. And, providing fuel to this entire package would be a 3500 mAh battery.

The Lenovo S5 Pro has also appeared on Geekbench which reveals Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood.

Lenovo S5 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 20 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

20 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP

20 MP + 8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, White, Red, Gold and Silver

Black, White, Red, Gold and Silver Battery: 3500 mAh

We will know everything there is to know about the S5 Pro on October 18 once it’s made official by Lenovo.

Source | Via