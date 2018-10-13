POCO F1 can now be purchased offline through Mi Home stores across India

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched its very first smartphone – the POCO F1 – in India back in August. The POCO F1, that has a starting price of ₹20,999, is sold through online channels like Mi.com and Flipkart. However, starting today, the POCO F1 can be purchased through offline stores as well.

POCO has announced that the POCO F1 is now available for purchase through offline stores like Mi Home Stores and Mi Preferred Partner Stores across India. By selling the POCO F1 through offline channels, POCO wants to reach more consumers, thus making it easier for them to actually touch and experience the device in person before they make their purchase decision.

You guessed it right! Visit your nearest #MiHome and experience the #MasterOfSpeed 😎#POCOF1 will now be available across all Mi Home stores. #GoPOCO pic.twitter.com/QMHdAtpEoJ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) October 13, 2018

“This is a truly defining moment for us as we witness the growth of our brand, and seek to explore newer horizons in the vast offline segment of our market. Following the launch of Poco F1, we received commendable response from our customers towards the Master of Speed. We look forward to reaching out to the wider section of the Indian consumers who are majorly offline based, and can now easily access our devices while enjoying the power of incredible speed matched with the ultimate performance at an irresistible price.” said Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India.

The POCO F1 is a beastly device as far as raw power is concerned. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 flagship chip which is mated to 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB of internal storage, whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery that lasted more than a day during our testing period.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports Quick Charge 3.0)

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹23,999

₹23,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹28,999

₹28,999 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart, as well as through Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Stores

