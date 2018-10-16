Lenovo A5 launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 4000 mAh battery

At an event in New Delhi, Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched the Lenovo K9 in India with a price tag of ₹8999. However, the K9 isn’t the only smartphone that Lenovo launched in India today. Alongside the K9, Lenovo also launched the Lenovo A5 in India.

The Lenovo A5 is a budget smartphone and is a bit on the lower end when compared to the K9. It sports a 5.45-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz.

The Lenovo A5 comes in two different configurations – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB.

For authentication and security, the Lenovo A5 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back. But, in addition to that, it also comes with AI-based Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Lenovo says that the fingerprint scanner can unlock the smartphone in 0.09 seconds, whereas Face Unlock can unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds.

Moving on, the photography department on the Lenovo A5 is handled by a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. And lastly, the smartphone comes with a 4000 mAh battery that comes with support for 10W charging.

Lenovo A5 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Charging

Lenovo A5 Price in India and Availability