Lenovo K9 launched in India with Helio P22 SoC and Quad Cameras

It’s been quite a white since Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched a smartphone in India. The last smartphones that were launched by Lenovo in India were the K8, K8 Note, and K8 Plus. The K8 Note was launched in India back in early August last year, whereas, the K8 and K8 Plus were launched later in September. Well, after more than a year, Lenovo today launched the Lenovo K9 smartphone in India at an event held in New Delhi.

The Lenovo K9 is successor to last year’s K8, and it definitely looks better than its predecessor. The K9 sports a 5.7-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The front and back of the smartphone is also covered with 2.5D curved glass; with the back of the smartphone having a glossy, shiny finish.

Under the hood, the Lenovo K9 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC running the show that’s mated to 3 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 32 GB of storage on-board. But, don’t worry, as you do have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Lenovo K9 comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The camera combination on both the front and back is the same – one 13 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. Both of which are accompanied by flash.

Lastly, the Lenovo K9 comes with 3000 mAh battery under the hood that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Lenovo K9 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash and AI Backlight and Low-light improvements

13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash and AI Backlight and Low-light improvements Front Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with Soft Flash and AI Beauty Mode

13 MP + 5 MP with Soft Flash and AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3000 mAh with 10W Charging

Lenovo K9 Price in India and Availability