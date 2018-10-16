Nokia X7 announced with 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and dual rear cameras

Back in May this year, HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 smartphone with Snapdragon 636 SoC. It was also the first Nokia smartphone with a notch. Later in July, HMD Global launched the Nokia X5 with Helio P60 SoC. Well, further expanding the portfolio of X series smartphones, HMD Global has now launched the Nokia X7 that we have been hearing about since the past few weeks.

The Nokia X7 has been finally announced by HMD Global. The Nokia X7 is a mid-range smartphone and looks similar to the Nokia X5 from the front, and the Nokia 7 Plus from the back. The smartphone boasts a 6.18-inch PureDisplay that has aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The display also comes with a notch up top, and helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 86.5%. Like the Nokia 7.1, the display on the Nokia X7 also comes with HDR support.

In terms of build, the front and rear of the Nokia X7 are covered with 2.5D curved glass, with the frames made out of 6000 Series aluminium.

Under the hood, the Nokia X7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Nokia X7 comes with dual cameras – 12 MP and 13 MP – at the back, along with a 20 MP single snapper on the front. The rear cameras comes with both OIS and EIS, and are accompanied by LED flash. The X7 also comes with some AI-based camera features, as well as features like Bothie and Pro Mode.

The Nokia X7 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and is upgradeable to Android Pie. However, unlike the Nokia smartphones launched outside of China, the Nokia X7, that’s launched in China, doesn’t run stock version of Android.

The Nokia X7 is offered in four colors and ships with a 3500 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port, and supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia X7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and HDR and HDR10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and HDR and HDR10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Blue, Black, Silver, Red

Blue, Black, Silver, Red Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Nokia X7 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $245/₹18,070)

¥1699 (around $245/₹18,070) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1999 (around $288/₹21,261)

¥1999 (around $288/₹21,261) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥2499 (around $361/₹26,579)

¥2499 (around $361/₹26,579) Availability: Goes on sale from October 23 in China. Expected to be launched as Nokia 7.1 Plus for global markets

Source