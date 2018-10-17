Huawei Mate 20 X announced with 7.2-inch OLED display, Kirin 980 SoC and Triple Rear Cameras

At an event in London, Chinese technology brand Huawei launched the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. However, these aren’t the only smartphones that Huawei launched at its event in London. In addition to these three smartphones, Huawei also launched the Huawei Mate 20 X.

The Huawei Mate 20 X looks similar to the Mate 20, and comes with hardware that’s similar to the Mate 20 Pro, however, it’s a bit bigger than both the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro. The Mate 20 flaunts a 6.53-inch display whereas the Mate 20 Pro flaunts a 6.39-inch display. But, the Mate 20 X flaunts a whopping 7.2-inch display, albeit with the same resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels as the Mate 20. Furthermore, the Mate 20 X also comes with a notch up top like the Mate 20.

With its large 7.2-inch display, Huawei is aiming the Mate 20 X at gamers as well as those who consume a lot of media on their devices. But, the large display is not the only feature with which Huawei is targeting the Mate 20 X at gamers. The smartphone also comes with “liquid multi-dimensional cooling system” with Vapour Chamber as well as Graphene Film that helps with heat dissipation to keep the device cool.

Apart from the liquid cooling system, the Huawei Mate 20 X also comes with dual symmetrical speakers located at the top and bottom of the device that provide stereoscopic sound for an immersive gaming experience. In addition to this, the Mate 20 X also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 to offer smoother, stable gaming experience.

Moving on to the back, the Huawei Mate 20 X boasts a textured glass design similar to the one on the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The back of the smartphone also houses Leica triple cameras that are placed in the center. The triple camera setup is the same as the one on the Mate 20 Pro. It consists of one 40 MP camera, one 20 MP camera, and, one 8 MP camera. The 40 MP camera comes with wide-angle lens. 20 MP camera comes with ultra-wide angle lens. And, the 8 MP camera comes with telephoto lens. That said, there’s also a 24 MP camera on the front inside the notch for selfies and video calls.

The Huawei Mate 20 X is a flagship device, and, it comes with Kirin 980 SoC running the show which is paired with 6 GB RAM. The Mate 20 X runs EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. On the storage front, the Mate 20 X comes with 128 GB of on-board space, but, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via NM card.

Huawei has also announced the M-Pen stylus that comes with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. However, this M-Pen stylus doesn’t come bundled with the Mate 20 X and needs to be purchased separately.

The Huawei Mate 20 X is offered in Phantom Silver and Midnight Blue colors, and, it comes packed with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is impressive considering the size of the display.

Huawei Mate 20 X Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 7.2-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support

7.2-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support Rear Camera: 40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash

40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, Liquid Multi-Dimensional Cooling System, GPU Turbo 2.0, Dolby Atmos Super-Bass Stereo Speaker System, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, Liquid Multi-Dimensional Cooling System, GPU Turbo 2.0, Dolby Atmos Super-Bass Stereo Speaker System, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Colors: Phantom Silver, Midnight Blue

Phantom Silver, Midnight Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with Huawei SuperCharge

Huawei Mate 20 X Price and Availability