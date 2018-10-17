Huawei Watch GT goes official with AMOLED display, heart rate monitor and 2-week battery life

At its event in London, Huawei announced four new smartphones under the Mate 20 series – the Mate 20, the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 X, and the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. However, alongside announcing these four new smartphones, Huawei also announced a new smartwatch called Huawei Watch GT.

The Huawei Watch GT is not just a smartwatch, but it also doubles as a fitness tracker as it comes with features that are found on fitness trackers. The Watch GT comes with Huawei TruSeen 3.0 heat rate monitoring that tracks the user’s heart rate when he’s doing some exercise, or is resting. The Watch GT also makes use of AI algorithms to monitor heart rate in real-time with “high precision”.

The Huawei Watch GT comes with two different modes – Sport Mode, and Rest Mode. In Sport Mode, the Watch GT notifies users to adjust the intensity of their workouts based on a pre-set target hear rate interval. And, in Rest Mode, the Watch GT automatically monitors and records the resting heart rate of the users.

In addition to hear rate monitoring, the Watch GT also comes with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 that monitors the sleep of the users, identifies sleep related issues, and provides suggestions to help users sleep better.

The Huawei Watch GT also comes with activity tracking that tracks different activities like swimming, walking, running and cycling. The watch also tracks indoor activities while also offering fitness coaching.

Having said that, the Watch GT rocks a 1.39 AMOLED display that has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, and a pixel density of 326 ppi. The display supports slide and touchscreen gestures. The bezel of the Watch GT is made out of ceramic bezel, with the strap made out of silicone. The AMOLED screen of the Watch GT not only shows you information related to your exercises, but also shows other information like time and date, message notifications, phone calls, and more.

The Huawei Watch GT also comes with GPS, GALILEO and GLONASS for satellite positioning, and has 128 GB of storage on-board. It comes with 16 MB of RAM and connects via Bluetooth to smartphones that are running Android 4.4 or later, or iOS 9 or later.

Huawei claims to offer two-week battery life on the Watch GT, however, you get this much battery backup when heart rate monitoring is on and exercise tracking is done for 90 minutes a day for a week. The battery backup will vary based on different usage patterns.

The watch case of the Watch GT is available in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel colors, whereas, the straps are available in Graphite Black, Saddle Brown, Glacier Grey, and Fluorescent Green colors.

Huawei Watch GT Features

1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels

16 MB RAM

128 MB internal storage

Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker

Water Resistant

Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Ambient Light Sensor

Compatible with Android 4.4 or later, and iOS 9 or later

2-week battery life

Huawei Watch GT Price and Availability