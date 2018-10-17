BSNL offering unlimited data to Broadband customers at ₹99/month

More than two weeks ago, state-run telecom operator BSNL announced one year of free Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999 for its customers. And now, the telco has announced a new plan for its broadband customers that offers unlimited data.

BSNL has announced a new plan for its broadband customers that’s priced at ₹99 per month. For ₹99, BSNL’s broadband customers are offered 1.5 GB of data per day at a speed of up to 20 Mbps for 30 days which translates to a total of 45 GB of data. But, after you have consumed 1.5 GB of data at speed of up to 20 Mbps in a day, you can still continue to use as much as data you want, albeit at a reduced speed of up to 1 Mbps.

This broadband plan is available for customers across all circles, except A&N circle. That said, in addition to unlimited data, BSNL customers are also offered 100 free calls to any network within India. After customers exhaust these 100 free calls, they will be charged ₹1/pulse for making calls to BSNL’s network, and ₹1.2/pulse for making calls to any other network. Furthermore, unlimited free local and STD calls between 10.30 pm and 6 am are also applicable on this plan, in addition to free calls on Sundays.

With that being said, this ₹99 broadband plan is only available for new broadband customers on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days. After that, customers will have to migrate to a regular broadband plan.

Are you a BSNL broadband customer? Will you be subscribing to this broadband plan?